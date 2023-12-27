The Toronto Raptors (11-18) will visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) after losing five straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (48.3%).

This season, Washington has a 4-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at sixth.

The Wizards' 117.1 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 114.8 the Raptors give up.

Washington is 4-14 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards put up 117.6 points per game, 0.8 more than away (116.8). Defensively they allow 127.9 points per game at home, 2.1 more than on the road (125.8).

Washington concedes 127.9 points per game at home, and 125.8 away.

At home the Wizards are averaging 28.9 assists per game, 2.2 more than on the road (26.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries