The Washington Wizards (5-24) prepare for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-18) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 127-119 loss to the Magic. Jordan Poole's team-leading 30 points paced the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Kuzma PF Questionable Knee 22.8 6.1 4.3 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.2 2.7 4

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Garrett Temple: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -6.5 238.5

