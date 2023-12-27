The Toronto Raptors (10-14), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (3-20). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 23 points, 4.4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole averages 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Daniel Gafford averages 10.1 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.4 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Raptors are getting 11 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this year.

OG Anunoby gives the Raptors 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Wizards Raptors 115.9 Points Avg. 112.8 127 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.2% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.1% Three Point % 34.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.