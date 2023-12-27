The oddsmakers think the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels will be a relatively close one, with the Mountaineers favored by 6 points. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-6) 56.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-5.5) 56.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

West Virginia has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice when favored by 6 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

North Carolina has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.