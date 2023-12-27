West Virginia vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Duke's Mayo Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels will be a relatively close one, with the Mountaineers favored by 6 points. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-6)
|56.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-5.5)
|56.5
|-205
|+168
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- West Virginia has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice when favored by 6 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- North Carolina has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
