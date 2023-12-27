The Morgan State Bears (4-10) are heavy underdogs (+26.5) as they attempt to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -26.5 131.5

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 131.5 points twice this season (over 11 games).

Virginia has an average point total of 121.1 in its contests this year, 10.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

In the 2023-24 season, Virginia (6-5-0 ATS) and Morgan State (6-5-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 2 18.2% 65.6 140.2 55.5 135.1 127.4 Morgan State 10 90.9% 74.6 140.2 79.6 135.1 150.1

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers record 65.6 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 79.6 the Bears allow.

When Virginia totals more than 79.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 6-5-0 0-1 3-8-0 Morgan State 6-5-0 0-2 7-4-0

Virginia vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Morgan State 15-1 Home Record 10-2 6-5 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

