In this year's Military Bowl, the Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) over the Tulane Green Wave. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland will act as host on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Tulane has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

