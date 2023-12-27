When the No. 23 Tulane Green Wave match up with the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, our computer model predicts the Green Wave will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (+10.5) Over (44) Tulane 27, Virginia Tech 23

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this matchup.

The Hokies' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Virginia Tech has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Hokies games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The average total for Virginia Tech games this season has been 48.0, 4.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Green Wave are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tulane has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Two of the Green Wave's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).

The average point total for Tulane this season is 9.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Hokies vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 28.6 24.3 31.2 20.0 26.0 28.5 Tulane 26.8 18.9 14.0 26.0 23.8 14.0

