In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Tom Wilson to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in eight of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:53 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

