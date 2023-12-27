The Toronto Raptors (11-18) are favored (by 6.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 119 - Wizards 116

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6.5)

Wizards (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-2.7)

Raptors (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.4

The Wizards (14-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Raptors (13-16-0) this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Washington is 9-12 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Toronto does it less often (51.7% of the time) than Washington (62.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 4-23, while the Raptors are 7-6 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are ninth in the league in points scored (117.1 per game) and worst in points allowed (126.6).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (39.5 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (49.1 per game).

With 27.5 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Washington is 21st in the league in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and 11th in turnovers forced (13.7).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.