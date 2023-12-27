The New York Rangers (23-8-1) host the Washington Capitals (17-9-5) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Capitals have a 5-2-3 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 24 goals while allowing 24 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in six goals (20.7% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Wednesday's game.

Capitals vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-225)

Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 6-5-11 record in overtime games this season and a 17-9-5 overall record.

Washington has earned 16 points (7-1-2) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the seven games this season the Capitals ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When Washington has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals in 15 games, earning 27 points from those contests.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 20 games, going 12-6-2 to register 26 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.39 31st 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.68 6th 14th 31 Shots 28.1 28th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 1st 31.07% Power Play % 12.36% 29th 4th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 82.65% 11th

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

