When the Washington Capitals square off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicolas Aube-Kubel light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Aube-Kubel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

