Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards (5-24) in a home matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-18) at Capital One Arena. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Kyle Kuzma vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1038.6 1269.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 43.8 Fantasy Rank 14 36

Kyle Kuzma vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Wizards put up 117.1 points per game (ninth in league) while allowing 126.6 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -275 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Washington loses the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It records 39.5 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents pull down 49.1.

The Wizards connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.2. They shoot 35.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.5%.

Washington and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wizards commit 13.7 per game (21st in league) and force 13.7 (11th in NBA).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.7 points, 5.9 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

The Raptors are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -69 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.4 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 114.8 per outing (18th in the league).

Toronto is seventh in the league at 44.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 43.3 its opponents average.

The Raptors hit 11.2 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 1.7 fewer than their opponents (12.9).

Toronto forces 12.9 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 13.4 (17th in NBA action).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -8.3 -2.3 Usage Percentage 31.2% 24.7% True Shooting Pct 55.4% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 10.6% 14.5% Assist Pct 21.7% 25.4%

