Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 127-119 loss to the Magic, Kuzma had 17 points and six assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Kuzma, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 21.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.3 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.6 PRA -- 33.2 31.1 PR -- 28.9 27.5 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Kuzma has made 8.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's Wizards average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 114.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Raptors allow 27.4 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 38 34 3 3 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.