Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time on the court, a 127-119 loss to the Magic, Poole totaled 30 points and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Poole's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.9 19.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.9 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.7 PRA -- 24 24.9 PR -- 20.4 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.7



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Raptors

Poole has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 16.4% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Poole is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Poole's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.9.

The Raptors allow 114.8 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 27.4 assists per game.

The Raptors concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 35 14 4 6 2 1 3

