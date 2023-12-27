Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 27?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Carlson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlson stats and insights
- In one of 31 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- Carlson has picked up seven assists on the power play.
- Carlson's shooting percentage is 1.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:55
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|26:10
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|24:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|29:29
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:39
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:37
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|L 6-0
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
