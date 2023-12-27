Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Kuznetsov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 27 games this season, Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 27 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 5 11 Points 6 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 4

