Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 127-119 loss to the Magic.

In this article, we break down Gafford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.1 13.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 8.3 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA -- 20.5 24.3 PR -- 18.8 22.2



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Raptors

Gafford is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.5 per game.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 114.8 points per game.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Raptors give up 27.4 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 26 14 9 3 0 3 1

