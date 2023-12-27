Will Connor McMichael find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals square off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.