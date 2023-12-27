Capitals vs. Rangers December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Artemi Panarin and Dylan Strome will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Capitals vs. Rangers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Washington's Strome has totaled seven assists and 13 goals in 31 games. That's good for 20 points.
- Alexander Ovechkin is a key contributor for Washington, with 20 total points this season. In 31 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 14 assists.
- This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists for New York.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-3 on the season, allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 411 saves with a .928% save percentage (third-best in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Rangers Players to Watch
- Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (43 points), via collected 18 goals and 25 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad has chipped in with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists).
- Chris Kreider has posted 17 goals and 13 assists for New York.
- In 12 games, Jonathan Quick's record is 9-1-1. He has conceded 26 goals (2.27 goals against average) and has racked up 302 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Rangers Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|12th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.39
|31st
|8th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|2.68
|6th
|14th
|31
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|17th
|1st
|31.07%
|Power Play %
|12.36%
|29th
|4th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.65%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.