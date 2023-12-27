Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New York Rangers. Is Anthony Mantha going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- In eight of 27 games this season, Mantha has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 21.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 6-0
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
