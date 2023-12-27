Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Alexandria, Virginia today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centreville High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27

Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stafford High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 27

Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mount Vernon High School