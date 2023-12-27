When the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

  • Ovechkin has scored in five of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • On the power play, Ovechkin has accumulated two goals and seven assists.
  • Ovechkin averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 21:09 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

