The Orlando Magic visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and others in this contest.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Tuesday is 0.5 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Kuzma has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Tyus Jones is 12.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 12.3.

His per-game rebound average of three is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Jordan Poole is averaging 17.5 points per game this season, 1.0 less than his points prop on Tuesday.

Poole's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

He makes two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Banchero has recorded 21.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.3 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.5 assists per game, the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Banchero's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Franz Wagner is putting up 20.3 points per game this season, 2.2 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Wagner has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.