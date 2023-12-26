The Orlando Magic (17-11) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (5-23) on December 26, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47%).

This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 10th.

The Wizards put up an average of 117 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 110.4 the Magic give up.

Washington is 5-15 when it scores more than 110.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards score 117.5 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (116.8). On defense they allow 128 per game, 2.2 more than away (125.8).

Washington allows 128 points per game at home, and 125.8 away.

The Wizards average 2.4 more assists per game at home (29.1) than away (26.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries