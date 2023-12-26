As they prepare for a game against the Orlando Magic (17-11), the Washington Wizards (5-23) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 at Capital One Arena.

In their last game on Friday, the Wizards suffered a 129-118 loss to the Warriors. In the Wizards' loss, Jordan Poole led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding three rebounds and three assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Joe Ingles: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Suggs: Questionable (Wrist), Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision)

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSFL

