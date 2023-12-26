The Orlando Magic (17-11) visit the Washington Wizards (5-23) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Wizards are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -6.5 237.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 17 of 28 outings.

The average over/under for Washington's matchups this season is 243.6, 6.1 more points than this game's point total.

Washington is 14-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have won in four, or 15.4%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has a record of 1-19, a 5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 7 25% 113.1 230.1 110.4 237 225.7 Wizards 17 60.7% 117 230.1 126.6 237 239.6

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Wizards' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Washington has performed better against the spread on the road (11-7-0) than at home (3-7-0) this season.

The Wizards score 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Magic give up to opponents (110.4).

Washington has put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 5-15 overall record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 14-14 9-11 17-11 Magic 19-9 3-1 13-15

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Wizards Magic 117 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 12-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 5-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 126.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-2 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-3

