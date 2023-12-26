The Washington Wizards (3-20) are welcoming in the Orlando Magic (16-7) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this year.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: MNMT, BSFL

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 23 points, 4.4 assists and 6 boards per game.

Deni Avdija posts 12.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per contest.

Jordan Poole puts up 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 boards per game.

Tyus Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford posts 10.1 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.7% from the floor (third in league).

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is putting up 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this year.

The Magic are receiving 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this year.

Wizards vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Wizards Magic 115.9 Points Avg. 114 127 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 48.2% Field Goal % 47.8% 35.1% Three Point % 34.3%

