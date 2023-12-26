Tyus Jones and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing off versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent game (December 22 loss against the Warriors), produced 14 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 15.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.4 PRA -- 20.7 24.9 PR -- 15.3 18.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.2



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

Jones is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the fifth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.7 rebounds per game.

The Magic allow 23.5 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 26 13 3 6 3 0 2 11/29/2023 21 7 3 4 0 0 2

