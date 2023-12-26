The Rice Owls are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's First Responder Bowl, where they will oppose the Texas State Bobcats. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Rice has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Owls are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Rice To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

