The bookmakers think the Quick Lane Bowl between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bowling Green Falcons will be a relatively tight one, with the Golden Gophers favored by 4 points. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-4) 38.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-4.5) 38.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered three times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Bowling Green has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 3-3.

Minnesota & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Bowling Green To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

