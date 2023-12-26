The Quick Lane Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers heading into a showdown with the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Minnesota ranks 19th-worst in scoring offense (20.2 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 71st with 26.9 points allowed per game. Bowling Green ranks 104th with 327.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 29th with 329.8 total yards ceded per game on defense.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Minnesota Bowling Green 302.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (106th) 373.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (19th) 149.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (87th) 153.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.7 (108th) 16 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 19 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 27 (1st)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,838 yards (153.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has racked up 591 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 124 times for 535 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 831 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 111 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 376-yard season so far, reeling in 28 passes on 56 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has hauled in 25 receptions for 239 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 1,709 yards (142.4 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards (63.5 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 44 receptions for 457 yards (38.1 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 66 times for 390 yards and four scores.

Harold Fannin has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 573 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 62 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

