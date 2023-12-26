The bookmakers think the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Kansas Jayhawks and UNLV Rebels will be lopsided, with the Jayhawks expected to win by double digits (currently -12.5). The action starts at 9:00 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Kansas is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

UNLV has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

