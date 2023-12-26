The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) after losing four straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Hornets.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.9% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 5-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Hornets average only 2.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.7).

Charlotte has put together a 7-8 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 109.1 points per game at home, 3.1 fewer points than away (112.2). On defense they give up 119.0 per game, 4.3 fewer points than on the road (123.3).

The Hornets average 0.1 more assists per game at home (24.9) than away (24.8).

Hornets Injuries