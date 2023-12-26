The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Hornets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -10.5 228.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 17 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.

The average over/under for Charlotte's contests this season is 231.3, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Charlotte has compiled an 11-16-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win six times (25%) in those contests.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 13 44.8% 116.7 227.1 112.7 233.6 229.4 Hornets 17 63% 110.4 227.1 120.9 233.6 229.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over four times.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (4-8-0) this season.

The Hornets score just 2.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.7).

Charlotte has put together an 8-7 ATS record and a 7-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Hornets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Hornets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 11-16 2-5 15-12 Clippers 14-15 0-2 13-16

Hornets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Hornets Clippers 110.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 8-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 7-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 120.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 6-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 3-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

