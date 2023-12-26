The Charlotte Hornets (7-15), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Clippers (13-10). The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

Brandon Miller is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while delivering 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard posts 23.3 points, 3.6 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Paul George posts 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Russell Westbrook averages 11.4 points, 4.9 assists and 6.4 boards per game.

James Harden averages 15.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 boards.

Ivica Zubac posts 12.0 points, 9.0 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Hornets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Hornets 114.1 Points Avg. 113.0 109.3 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 47.6% Field Goal % 47.7% 37.1% Three Point % 37.5%

