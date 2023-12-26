Daniel Gafford will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Gafford, in his previous game (December 22 loss against the Warriors), produced 15 points.

In this article, we break down Gafford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.0 13.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 7.3 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 20.2 22.5 PR -- 18.5 20.3



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Gafford has made 4.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.2% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 110.4 points per game.

The Magic concede 40.7 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the league, giving up 23.5 per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 27 18 11 3 0 3 0 11/29/2023 26 4 3 4 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.