Bilal Coulibaly and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing off versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 129-118 loss to the Warriors (his previous action) Coulibaly put up seven points.

Now let's examine Coulibaly's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.1 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.4 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 14.8 17 PR -- 13.1 15.3



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.5 per contest.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 110.4 points per game, which is fifth-best in the league.

The Magic allow 40.7 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.5 assists per game.

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 32 12 5 0 0 0 3 11/29/2023 25 7 5 0 1 0 0

