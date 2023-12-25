The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-108 loss against the Timberwolves, Butler totaled 15 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.5 22.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.3 PRA -- 31.3 33.2 PR -- 26.7 27.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.5 per contest.

He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 5.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111 points per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 29 24 3 6 1 0 0 3/1/2023 27 16 3 3 0 0 1 2/27/2023 32 23 11 9 1 0 4

