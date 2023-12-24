The December 24 matchup between the New York Jets (5-9) and the Washington Commanders (4-10) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Sam Howell. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Howell this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Howell vs. Trevor Siemian Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Trevor Siemian 14 Games Played 2 64.7% Completion % 48.7% 3,568 (254.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 176 (88.0) 19 Touchdowns 0 15 Interceptions 2 265 (18.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 8 (4.0) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Jets Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Jets are 11th in the NFL in points allowed (20.5 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (298.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by allowing 170.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks third with 5.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jets' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 1,791 rushing yards allowed (127.9 per game).

Defensively, New York ranks 20th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.3%. It is fifth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 43.6%.

Who comes out on top when the Jets and the Commanders square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Commanders Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets rank 11th in the NFL in points allowed (20.5 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (298.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is top-10 this season, ranking second in the NFL with 2,386 total passing yards allowed (170.4 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (15).

Against the run, the Jets' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks sixth-to-last in the league with 127.9 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 10th in the NFL with 4.0 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, New York is fifth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 43.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 20th at 39.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.