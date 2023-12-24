Will Sam Howell get into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets play in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has 265 yards on 43 carries (18.9 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

Howell has scored a rushing TD in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Sam Howell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0 Week 11 Giants 31 45 256 1 3 3 35 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 28 44 300 0 1 2 13 1 Week 13 Dolphins 12 23 127 0 1 4 21 2 Week 15 @Rams 11 26 102 1 1 3 22 0

