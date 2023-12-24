The Premier League has only one match on its Sunday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal scorer odds.

Bet on Armando Broja or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fubo has Premier League games and plenty of other soccer too all season long!

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Armando Broja, Chelsea FC (+170)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 1

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea FC (+170)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 7

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea FC (+185)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Hee-chan Hwang, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+200)

Opponent: Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 8

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea FC (+210)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cole Palmer, Chelsea FC (+230)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 6

Deivid Washington, Chelsea FC (+230)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 0

Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea FC (+250)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 2

Sasa Kalajdzic, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+260)

Opponent: Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Matheus Cunha, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+260)

Opponent: Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Noni Madueke, Chelsea FC (+260)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 0

Fabio Silva, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+275)

Opponent: Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 0

Alex Matos, Chelsea FC (+300)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 0

Leo Castledine, Chelsea FC (+330)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea FC (+350)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Chelsea FC @ Wolverhampton Wanderers 8:00 AM, ET NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.