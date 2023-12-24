Old Dominion vs. UMass December 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (7-3) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 12 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Old Dominion vs. UMass Stat Comparison
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|25th
|84.3
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|241st
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|306th
|82nd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|21st
|12.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|143rd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|15th
|18.4
|Assists
|10.7
|336th
|100th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
