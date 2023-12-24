Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Norfolk State Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-9

9-6 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: W 84-65 vs South Dakota State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SEC Network 2. Howard Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-9 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 94-81 vs UCSB Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ La Salle

@ La Salle Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. North Carolina Central Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-9

7-7 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 79-70 vs Longwood Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Truett McConnell

Truett McConnell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Delaware State Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-9 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: L 79-50 vs East Carolina Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Morgan State Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-10 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: L 89-75 vs James Madison Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 6. South Carolina State Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 8-21

4-10 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: W 101-84 vs Brewton-Parker Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+ 7. Maryland-Eastern Shore Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-22

2-8 | 2-22 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 75-51 vs VCU Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ George Washington

@ George Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Coppin State Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-12 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: L 87-48 vs James Madison Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes