Washington Commanders receiver John Bates has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 170.4 per game.

Bates' 15 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 131 yards (to average 10.9 per game).

Bates vs. the Jets

Bates vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed seven opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Bates will square off against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets give up 170.4 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Jets have given up 15 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third among NFL teams.

Commanders Player Previews

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-111)

Bates Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Bates has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Bates has been targeted on 21 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season (3.9% target share).

He averages 6.2 yards per target this season (131 yards on 21 targets).

Bates, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

