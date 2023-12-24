Best Bets, Odds for the Jets vs. Commanders Game – Week 16
Check out best bets as the Washington Commanders (4-10) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jets vs. Commanders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Jets vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Jets to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (5.4) is 2.4 points further in their direction.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 61.8%.
- The Jets have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won three of those games.
- Washington has a record of 1-7 when it is set as an underdog of +136 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Who will win? The Jets or Commanders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (-3)
- The Jets are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- New York has not covered the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-0-1).
- The Commanders have gone 5-8-1 against the spread this year.
- Washington has an ATS record of 3-4-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Jets vs. Commanders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- New York and Washington combine to average 2.5 fewer points per game than the total of 37 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
- The Jets and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 13.7 more points per game than the over/under of 37 set in this matchup.
- Jets games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).
- Eight of the Commanders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Trevor Siemian Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|88.0
|0
|4.0
|0
Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|14
|254.9
|19
|18.9
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.