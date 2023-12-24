With the Washington Commanders squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jahan Dotson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has 45 receptions (75 targets) for 470 yards and four scores, averaging 33.6 yards per game.

Dotson has a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 2 23 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 1 12 0

