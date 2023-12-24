Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-3 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 79-63 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 21-7

9-4 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: L 79-73 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grand Canyon

@ Grand Canyon Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-9

10-3 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: W 73-70 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UTEP

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 78-67 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: Seattle U

Seattle U Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 90-60 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: Fort Valley State

Fort Valley State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Sam Houston

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 76-64 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. New Mexico State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

5-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 65-59 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-23

5-8 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: L 69-63 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Florida International

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-24

5-9 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: W 82-74 vs Maine

Next Game