How to Watch Commanders vs. Jets on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-10) head into a matchup against the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a five-game losing streak.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Jets vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
Commanders Insights
- This season the Commanders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Jets give up (20.5).
- The Commanders rack up 35.0 more yards per game (333.4) than the Jets give up (298.4).
- This year Washington runs for 29.5 fewer yards per game (98.4) than New York allows (127.9).
- The Commanders have turned the ball over five more times (24 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (19) this season.
Commanders Away Performance
- The Commanders' average points scored in away games (21.6) is higher than their overall average (20.1). But their average points conceded in road games (27.0) is lower than overall (30.2).
- On the road, the Commanders rack up 335.0 yards per game and concede 408.0. That's more than they gain (333.4) and allow (384.5) overall.
- In road games, Washington racks up 240.5 passing yards per game and gives up 287.9. That's more than it gains (234.9) and allows (264.8) overall.
- On the road, the Commanders accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game and give up 120.1. That's less than they gain overall (98.4), and more than they allow (119.7).
- In road games, the Commanders convert 35.4% of third downs and allow 37.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (37.3%) and allow (41.9%) overall.
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|L 45-10
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|L 45-15
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 28-20
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Dallas
|-
|-

