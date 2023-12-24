The Washington Commanders (4-10) head into a matchup against the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Jets vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Commanders Insights

This season the Commanders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Jets give up (20.5).

The Commanders rack up 35.0 more yards per game (333.4) than the Jets give up (298.4).

This year Washington runs for 29.5 fewer yards per game (98.4) than New York allows (127.9).

The Commanders have turned the ball over five more times (24 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored in away games (21.6) is higher than their overall average (20.1). But their average points conceded in road games (27.0) is lower than overall (30.2).

On the road, the Commanders rack up 335.0 yards per game and concede 408.0. That's more than they gain (333.4) and allow (384.5) overall.

In road games, Washington racks up 240.5 passing yards per game and gives up 287.9. That's more than it gains (234.9) and allows (264.8) overall.

On the road, the Commanders accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game and give up 120.1. That's less than they gain overall (98.4), and more than they allow (119.7).

In road games, the Commanders convert 35.4% of third downs and allow 37.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (37.3%) and allow (41.9%) overall.

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 at Dallas L 45-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Miami L 45-15 FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles L 28-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - -

