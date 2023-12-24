Will Cole Turner cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner's 15 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 120 yards (15 per game).

Turner does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Giants 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 1 29 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 2 0

