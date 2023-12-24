Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly Women's CAA Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the CAA? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
CAA Power Rankings
1. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: W 71-49 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Monmouth
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: W 63-50 vs Loyola (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgian Court
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
3. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: W 66-47 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: Averett
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Drexel
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 69-59 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: Arcadia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
5. Delaware
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Harvard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
6. Towson
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: L 83-76 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Elon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 74-50 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
8. Campbell
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 48-47 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stony Brook
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 76-43 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
10. Hofstra
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: W 58-49 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: Manhattan
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
11. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: L 83-80 vs Boston University
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
12. Elon
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 65-39 vs Mount Olive
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: L 69-58 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
14. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 70-65 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Norfolk State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
